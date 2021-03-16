Tuesday, 3/16/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Sports betting analysts believe March Madness could be the first U.S. sporting event to generate more than a billion dollars in bets. Eric Ramsey with PlayUSA.com says the last time we had an NCAA Tournament in 2019, sports gambling was legal in just seven states and brought in around $440 million in bets. Now, 20 states — including Indiana — have legal sports betting. Ramsey says every single game of March Madness being in a state where it’s legal will help as well. The tournament begins Thursday night.

After playing football in the NFL for 20 seasons, Purdue University graduate Drew Brees has decided to retire. He also has a new job. Brees told “The Today Show” on NBC Monday morning that he will be working for NBC Sports as an NFL analyst on “Football Night in America” and as a game analyst for Notre Dame football.

Closer to home, another retirement: Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central has announced that President and CEO Tim Kean will retire effective at the end of the year in December of 2021, after leading the organization for the past 9 years.

Pump prices, going UP. One reason gas prices have gone up lately is because demand has gone up… Oil and gas analyst Trilby Lundberg with the Lundberg Survey says oil producers need to increase production soon or we could have the highest summer gas prices since 2014.

Heads up for a road closure starting today until Thursday – Riggin road and Old 3 traffic East/West closed – from Walnut at the roundabout over MLK Jr Boulevard – until Thursday

Parents and students…you have just one month left to file for state and federal financial aid. FAFSA helps college affordable, but the deadline to sign up for the 2021-22 school year is April 15. It’s free to register at FAFSA.gov. Just make sure you have your 2019 tax information.

In an effort to combat impaired driving, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is teaming up with Uber and Lyft to provide people with a free, safe ride home in Indy, Ft. Wayne and four other Indiana cities. From now until April 5, credits can be redeemed between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m., which is when the highest number of impaired driving-related crashes happen.