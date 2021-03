The Dream Builder’s Society Breakfast, which began in 2003, has grown into an 800-person annual event. This year, staff will be live streaming a 20-minute event into the homes, offices, and churches of their guest’s choice. The presentation will be held at 8 a.m. on April 29th, 2021. Guests can expect an exciting mix of live presentations from staff, first-hand accounts from partner families, and video. There is no cost to attend this virtual event.