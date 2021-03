U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) today shared details of the annual Congressional Art Competition. Each spring, a nation-wide high school arts competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in our Congressional District. The deadline to submit artwork is April 16th, 2021.