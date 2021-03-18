Thursday, 3/18/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

University now urging tests. Ball State is now urging people who attended weekend events to get tested for the coronavirus. As we reported first yesterday, the University suspended all in-person social events by student organizations after reports of large weekend activities without masks and social distancing.

Breweries in Indiana, and across the country, have to adapt again. With a lot of bars and restaurants closed for most of last year, breweries and other beverage companies focused on producing more drinks in cans to sell in the stores. There is now a shortage of aluminum cans.

Under the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress — states that accept federal relief money will not be able to use any of that money to offset any tax cuts they may pass between now and 2024. Indiana Senator Mike Braun says it essentially means states can’t lower their own taxes at all anytime soon.

Preparations continue for the Blackford boys’ basketball team, as they travel to Elkhart to face the top team in 2A, Blackhawk Christian, for a semi-state title on Saturday.

If you haven’t already, check your bank account to see if you received your $1400 COVID relief check. The U.S. government has issued 90-million checks totaling 242-billion. Some started receiving their checks last weekend, most of which were sent by direct deposit.

The Madison County commissioners are taking the first step to develop a feasibility study for the construction of a new county jail. County Attorney Jeff Graham recommended on Tuesday that the commissioners hire a consultant to help prepare the request for proposals for the jail study. The commissioners also approved a contract for the purchase of 150 new voting machines for the county to implement vote centers for the 2022 election, according to the Herald Bulletin.