Ivy Tech Community Engagement and The Future of Work are partnering to offer free Virtual STEM Workshops for youth.The workshops are led by Ivy Tech faculty and feature five unique projects for pre-k through middle school that provide practical and engaging opportunities to reinforce scientific concepts through hands-on activities. Families who would like to pick up a supply kit can stop by the Madjax building courtyard on Monday, March 22 from 4:00-6:00p.m. while supplies last.