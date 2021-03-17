Madison County Commissioners Examining Feasibility Of New Jail

Madison County commissioners are moving ahead, exploring the feasibility of building a new county jail. According to the Herald Bulletin, County Attorney Jeff Graham recommended that the commissioners hire a consultant to help prepare the request for proposals for the jail study. He noted that writing a request for proposal requires expertise when it comes to the hiring of a company to conduct the feasibility study. Graham said the process should be completed within 30 days. The current lock up opened in 1984.