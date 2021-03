A two year stint behind bars for a Muncie man whom police say failed in his bid to rob an employee of a downtown business. The Star Press reports 28 year old Ricky Allen Taylor pleaded guilty to attempted robbery. He was accused of going into Wishbone Gifts at 201 S. Walnut St., on Oct. 23, 2019, and demanding cash. An employee declined and Taylor bolted from the store. He’s already served 259 days behind bars.