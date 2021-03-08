The 31st Minnetrista Annual Juried Art Show opens on Saturday, March 13. This annual show is known to feature an array of artistic mediums, including painting, printmaking, digital media, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, photography, and even textiles.
For more information about the Annual Juried Art Show, visit minnetrista.net.
The 31st Minnetrista Annual Juried Art Show
