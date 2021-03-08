Monday, 3/8/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

The State of the City. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour spoke of accomplishments, as well as challenges in Saturday’s annual speech – the second one that he’s given, again this year as part of the annual IDEA Conference. He continues to push for Parks

He also gave Muncie a new title

As he referenced the idea of a solar farm at the old Warner Gear site

The entire speech is replayable on our WLBCnewscenter Facebook page right now.

Meijer is partnering with the Indiana State Teachers Association on plans for a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Indiana stores this week. Teachers can register by texting “ISTA” to 75049.

This week, at the Indiana Statehouse

Blackford, Cowan, and Wapahani — won Boy’s basketball sectional titles Saturday night. So did New Castle, and with only 9 wins on the season, they could be marked as the Cinderella story of this year’s tourney. Carmel, Missisinewa, and Shenandoah also advanced.

A good Samaritan didn’t wait to act in Anderson Saturday. Joseph Hart III, 24, was driving east on County Road 300 South about 3:20 a.m. when his vehicle left the road reportedly became airborne and struck a steel utility pole about 15 feet off the ground. Madison County Sheriff department says another motorist saw the vehicle upside-down and on fire and pulled an unconscious Hart from it. He was taken by ambulance to an Anderson hospital, and later airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was listed in critical condition.

Its official – fans will be back in the stands at Great American Ball Park this season for Cincinnati Reds baseball games. That announcement was made last week, as well as instructions for how to buy, and how they will handle limitations to protect the health of fans. An IMS official told WLBC’s Steve Lindell on Friday, that “fans will be allowed for the Indy 500 this year, they just have not decided how many yet.”

Registration has started for the Friends of Conley’s youth soccer program. The co-ed soccer program for grades K-8, all skill levels, will run April 10-May 15. Families can register 4:30-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday March 2-30 at the Friends of Conley office. The registration form is available online on our Local News page now (https://form.123formbuilder.com/5804297/form). Partnering organizations are Friends of Conley, the City of Muncie and Muncie Community Schools.

More on the State – of the City. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour covered the incredible economic impact of the upcoming Ironman Muncie, and Ironman Indiana

And, while we’re not assuming he’s changing the nickname of America’s Hometown, to Solar City – he did share his belief of that making a positive difference is as soon as 10 years. He was emotional as he ended his session

As you may know, the Senate passed it Saturday afternoon, and now it heads back to the House for one more vote. NBC reported on Friday that people who lost their jobs or whose incomes decreased for any reason last year should file their tax returns as soon as possible to get the maximum payment. If your income went UP from the previous year, then you could probably get a bigger check if you wait to file your tax returns until after they went out.

Senator Todd Young didn’t waste any time reacting to the passage in the Senate Saturday, he wrote, he “Backs Vaccine Funding and Stimulus Checks, Rejects Non-COVID Spending in ‘Relief’ Plan.” He went on that “Democrats kill targeted Republican alternative proposal, pass partisan $1.9 trillion package.”

A new Democratic leadership team has been elected in Madison County for the next four years. They gathered Friday at Mill Creek Civic Center – former judge Thomas Newman Jr., who was unopposed, will take over as chairman. In the only contested post, Monroe Township Trustee Amie Hood was elected vice chairwoman. Joe Spencer will serve as treasurer and Barbara Joy will be secretary.

Jury selection starts today in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder in George Floyd’s death last May.

The Statehouse is still concerned about panhandlers in downtown Indy

The Indiana Pacers have announced that tickets for upcoming home games will be available for sale to the general public beginning today. The Marion County Health Department has approved Bankers Life Fieldhouse for 25% of capacity, or roughly 4,500 fans.

The large fire, and loud explosions in Middletown Saturday took the life of a 77 year old woman. Apparently fueled by natural gas that the fire chief told the Muncie newspaper they has trouble turning off, killed the woman and her dog. Her husband has passed way in December.

The City of Muncie is taking applications for seasonal summer help for Tuhey Pool and Prairie Creek Reservoir Those interested can apply online on the City of Muncie website under the Human Resources department.