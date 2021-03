A Muncie woman is under arrest, accused of kicking another woman, who’s pregnant, in the stomach. The Star Press reports the pregnant woman, who was found at the hospital, was also arrested, on charges she had twice punched the other woman in the face. 31 year old Ashley Jo Newell was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman. 31 year old Danielle Nicole Krieg was charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury.