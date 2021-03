The 5th annual Young Artist Exhibition will accept submissions from Monday, March 29, through Wednesday, April 7. Due to COVID-19, all submissions will be accepted virtually using the form found on muncieyoungartist.com. The exhibition is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade with either 2D or 3D pieces. The Young Artist Exhibition will be held via live stream Thursday, May 6, at 5:30 p.m.