Monday, 3/22/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Today – another age group is allowed to get into line. Indiana is once again expanding the eligibility for the COVID vaccine. Rob Connett reports.

Free meals this afternoon. This is Spring break week for a lot of area schools, and the Muncie Community schools will hand out meals to any child under 18 today from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at Central High School, Door 17. Though the Tweet didn’t specify, we assume this is a drive up service.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness recently noted 30 years of service. Department of Public Works Director Eric Pethtel, “has been a tremendous asset to the community & I am proud to call him my friend,” the Tweeted words of Fadness last week.

You may not have known this, but the first Texas Roadhouse ever opened in the United States was not in Texas. Kurt Darling reports

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that it has relaxed physical distancing requirements for children in school, from 6 feet to 3 feet, with masks remaining mandatory. The change in guidance only applies to students — teachers or other adult staff must still adhere to the 6 feet guidelines.

A survey says Indianapolis is the most stressed-out city in America. The survey done by a group called “Just Great Lawyers” surveyed people in 25 major cities, and found the top five stressors for Americans are money, work, rising cost of healthcare, family relationships and romantic relationships.

Anderson/Madison County Visitors Bureau announced that Mark Thacker, who had been serving as an interim co-executive director following the resignation of Matt Rust, would take on the role on a permanent basis.

Just three counties nearby have moved slightly backward – with a Yellow ranking on the newest Indiana COVID map. Blackford, Tipton and Wayne counties made a one-point reversal, but it’s still very Blue in the majority of our state.

We knew it was coming, but this past Friday – without much notice – Ball State University began serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site with a clinic on campus. The College of Health Interprofessional Community Clinics will host a vaccination clinic under the authorization of the Delaware County Health Department. Individuals seeking an appointment should visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

Senator Mike Braun has reintroduced the Student Loan Tax Elimination Act, which removes the “origination fee” adding unnecessary debt to student borrowers’ overall student loan costs, according to a press release. The average undergraduate student pays $294 and the average graduate student pays $1,174 in origination fees.

Possible new jobs for Middletown – as many as 46 existing jobs would transfer to Middletown from Anderson locations of BCW. Also, 31 new jobs at the facility are projected by 2025 with the average wage in the $16 per hour range, according to the Courier Times. BCW Supplies, an Anderson company is a manufacturer of products to protect, store, and display collectibles. The Middletown site was previously a Down Lite pillow factory. Job opportunities are listed on our Local News Page now. https://www.bcwsupplies.com/ careers as they become available.

An Indiana neighborhood is honored. Gary Dick reports

It was a very cold, windy day to plant trees – as covered by our MuncieJournal.com. As we told you first Friday morning, Muncie launched the 1,000 trees in 1,000 days project with the first planting at the Vietnam Memorial site in Heekin Park. The press release said, although beautifying the city is a great cause, it’s not the only reason to establish trees. Trees can increase the value of nearby properties by an average of 20%.