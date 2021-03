A recent study published by Insurify.com using data gathered from Realtor.com lists Muncie, Indiana as the #1 city in the USA for affordable housing. The median home listing price: $85,217, is 75.4% below the national average. Median price per foot: $62.37, is 55.9% below the national average and median days on the market: 63, is 17.11% below the national average.