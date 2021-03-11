A Muncie man faces charges after police say they found several loaded firearms in his home, along with an unattended juvenile.
35 year old Scotty Ray McDowell is prohibited from having guns, which police found when they did a welfare check at his home on the 3100 block of South Elliott Street. He’s charged with neglect of a dependent and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.
Muncie Man Charged After Police Find Guns In His Home
