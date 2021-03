The Union Missionary Baptist Church is handing out 2,500 of boxes of food at a giveaway event in a drive-thru fashion this weekend. The Star Press reports it happens from noon to 5pm Sunday or until food runs out, in the church parking lot at 1100 N. Macedonia Avenue. The boxes they distribute will include meat, fruits, vegetables and a dairy product. The giveaway will be contactless, so those participating can pull up and pop their trunk.