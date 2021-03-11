An Anderson is charged with murder in connection with the October shooting of Quincy Malone. The Herald Bulletin reports 18 year old Damareyon K. Robinson of the 2200 block of Jefferson Street was cuffed on a warrant Wednesday. Police say
Malone died of a single gunshot wound to the chest at his residence on the northeast corner of 21st and Morton streets.
Anderson Teen Charged In October Murder
An Anderson is charged with murder in connection with the October shooting of Quincy Malone. The Herald Bulletin reports 18 year old Damareyon K. Robinson of the 2200 block of Jefferson Street was cuffed on a warrant Wednesday. Police say