Friday, 3/12/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Interest is very high. As we’ve reported before, May 7 and 8, and May 15 will be Ball State’s dates for various commencement ceremonies, as they graduate current students as well as “recapture” the event for those displaced by the pandemic. After only a couple of weeks of registration

BSU’s President Geoffrey Mearns from the WLBC News Zoom Room yesterday with Steve Lindell.

BSU basketball is out of the Conference tournament: the women lost Wednesday night, and the men lost yesterday in overtime. Selection Sunday decides the fate of NCAA teams, as they all hope to head to Indy and several venues statewide for the Big Dance.

The Madison County Council voted Tuesday to delay approving the distribution of the COVID-19 funds because of the number of requests and the limited amount of funding. A motion to table requests and to establish a priority of projects to be funded. It was said that if the council approved the requests, along with the projected hazard pay for some county employees, it would deplete the available funds.

This year’s Indiana high school boys and girls track & field state finals, and the softball state finals, are changing venues. IU and Purdue said that they will not be able to host fans for those events, so the IHSAA is currently looking for alternative host sites.

Need help paying the rent? You can now apply for rental assistance from the state. Indiana is accepting applications for its rental assistance program with nearly $450 million dollars in money available. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch says the program is designed to cover up to a year’s worth of rent — either this year or what’s due from last year. You can apply at IndianaHousingNow.org.

The Hamilton County Township Association will open applications March 15 for renters who qualify to receive assistance for rent or utility payments of up to $5,000. For more or to apply for assistance, visit hctaindiana.com.

Always be prepared. Severe Weather Preparedness Week begins Sunday, and on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., a Live Tornado Warning alert will be issued. The annual alert is done to ensure the system is working properly, and for you to test your storm plan.

In the second half of the Indiana Session, what are some of the remaining priorities for the GOP

That’s party chair Kyle Hupfer from yesterday morning in the WLBC Radio News Zoom Room with Steve Lindell.

It’ll be easier for Indiana teachers to get vaccinated against coronavirus, starting Monday:

An Anderson man has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with the October shooting of Quincy Malone. The Anderson Police Department arrested 18 year old Damareyon K. Robinson on a warrant Wednesday. 17 year old Kyrell Cole was arrested last November and is awaiting trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 3. Both Cole and Robinson are being detained at the Madison County Jail without bond.

CNN reported earlier this week that President Biden and first lady Jill Biden ’s German shepherds were moved to the family home in Delaware last week after one of the dogs, Major, demonstrated aggressive behavior at the White House. Major had a “biting incident” with a security team member, and other unidentified sources said that Major had previously “charged” at staff and security employees.

Union Missionary Baptist Church will be handing out 2,500 of boxes of food at a giveaway event in a drive-thru fashion this Sunday. From noon-5 p.m. (or until food runs out), in the church’s parking lot, 1100 N. Macedonia Ave. The giveaway will be contactless, so just pull up and pop your trunk. Those without vehicles can still receive a box of food. Warning: the boxes are fairly large and could be heavy.

WLBC’s Steve Lindell wondered yesterday, during his interview with BSU President Geoffrey Mearns, if he could predict the return of Fans to home football games

We noticed in the Zoom Room yesterday, that Mearns was not wearing a usual tie with his suit jacket

