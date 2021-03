Charges face two Muncie men, accused of selling heroin at an apartment where three Michigan man were later slain. 20 year old Darnell D. Edwards is chargedc with dealing in a narcotic drug. 18 year old Marquis Da’Von Jackson faces similar counts, relating to drug sales outside a building at the Elgin Manor Apartments complex, 2533 N. Elgin St., on Jan. 25 and Jan. 27.