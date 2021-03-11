Thursday, 3/11/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

MCS gets ready for NEXT year – Muncie Community Schools will begin on line registration shortly after the students and staff return from Spring Break. There will also be in-person registration. Check the MCS website for more information.

51 up to 61 – the Blue counties continue to increase in Indiana after the new weekly COVID map was updated at noon yesterday. Only one county is Orange – all the rest are Yellow, meaning that basically the entire state is at the lowest two threat levels since the pandemic began.

Muncie, Columbus, Kokomo, and Terre Haute are four of 144 cities that the federal government is proposing to downgrade from the metropolitan statistical area designation. Officials in some of the affected cities worry that the change could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development, according to the Indiana Business Journal.

The 6-State Trooper Project begins today and goes through March 13. Indiana State police will be working with law enforcement agencies in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia to crack down on crime. The 6-State Trooper Project is an annual law enforcement initiative.

Yesterday, even more eligible individuals in Indiana became eligible to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine and we continue on our way to ending the pandemic. Indiana State Department of Health announced that all Hoosiers with certain medical conditions were, or will receive a text or other communication with a specific way to sign up for the shots. Also, starting Monday, the Indiana Department of Health will make the shots open to Teachers – to add to the Federal program that was announced last week.

The Fort Wayne City Council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of additional police body cameras. The council approved an ordinance Tuesday night that would add 200 cameras to the force, according to WANE-TV. In total, 320 Fort Wayne police officers would receive and be fitted with a camera. The council also approved additional storage for the system that would house all the videos. The cost of the cameras is just under $1 million.