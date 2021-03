The City of Muncie, Community Development, IHCDA, and anticipated tax abatements from City Council will pave the way for new developments in Muncie. “Project City View Homes” will provide the city with a total of 48 new units. 21 of those units will be single family homes and 27 will be town houses all providing two to four bedrooms. “Project Riverbend Flats” will be located at the intersection of Burlington and Memorial with a 60-unit apartment complex providing two and three bedrooms .