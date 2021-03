This year’s I.D.E.A. Conference will take place on Saturday, March 6th beginning at 9:30 a.m. with two options to participate, in person at Ball State University’s Pruis Hall or streaming via Facebook Live. The I.D.E.A. Conference will begin live streaming at 9:30 a.m. on the Muncie Action Plan Facebook page. I.D.E.A. will kick-off with a welcome from Dan Ridenour, City of Muncie Mayor, Sue Errington, IN State District 34 Representative, and Geoffrey Mearns, Ball State University President.