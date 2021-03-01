Monday, 3/1/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Vaccine hesitancy. There are people that are not certain if they want to get the COVID shots, so we looked for a local answer to the fears from Dr. Lynn Witty, with the BSU Healthy Lifestyle Center and the IU School of Medicine

With the warmer days over the weekend, you no doubt saw some early season motorcycle riders. A Randolph County crash took the life of James Simpson, 29, of Frankfort, when he drove into the rear of a pickup on his Harley. The news release said Simpson was not wearing a helmet, and didn’t see the stopped truck – because there were no skid marks.

One Indiana health department is switching up its coronavirus vaccine game plan

Grant money for Anderson

On the day that Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch received her 2nd COVID vaccine, WLBC’s Steve Lindell asked her what she’s most encouraged by, from the State’s Session

The 2nd half of the Session gets underway this week.

During a WLBC interview with WLBC Radio news last week, we asked President Mearns about current enrollment, and he shared that less are leaving

He also explained that COVID is making it harder for BSU and others to recruit students

But, there is a very recent and positive change

Murder in Muncie. City police were called early Sunday to a shooting that apparently took place in an alley south of West Ninth Street. The male victim died, police are investigating.

For the third time in six years, the Senate will consider whether to raise Indiana’s cigarette tax:

Lessening restrictions, increases to allowed numbers into bars and restaurants, and even at some sports events – all positive news, but Dr. Kristine Box is pleading

That, from last Wednesday’s weekly COVID briefing covered by WLBC news.

We reported last week on several WLBCland communities that will be getting Mainstreet Grants from the State. Steve Lindell spoke to Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch on Friday morning, and asked why she thinks this is an important effort

Anderson, Marion, and Richmond were among the recipients.

A house fire late Saturday morning in Miami County has claimed three young lives

Starting tomorrow, how to build your business

The Taylor University competitive cheer team was unable to compete in the first-ever Crossroads League Championship. The cancellation brings an end to Taylor’s inaugural season. No reason was given in the brief news release.

Marion County is one of 39 counties in Indiana that are now in the blue. So, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is loosening COVID restrictions

