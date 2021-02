The Anderson Housing Authority has been awarded a $265,000 grant for capital projects. The Herald Bulletin reports the HUD money will be used to purchase new appliances and officials are taking bids for the purchase of new cabinets, counter tops, sinks and faucets for apartments in Westvale Manor. The grants are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate and/or modernize public housing in their communities.