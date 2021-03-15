Monday, 3/15/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Pandemic predicament for education. Educators are getting a clearer picture of the impact the pandemic is having on schools and their students. It’s not pretty, according to a report from WTHR. In Anderson for instance, the number of failing middle and high school students has more than tripled. A year after the pandemic, staggering numbers of Anderson students are failing and not even showing up for class or virtual learning.

Not only is Indiana the focal point for college basketball right now, but the Hoosier state is always in the conversation when it comes to high school basketball. Nine of the ten largest high school gyms in the country are right here in Indiana. But which one is the best? Rob Connett reports

Voting ends April 1st, and you can vote once per day.

You may have heard about the incident where some Black state lawmakers were booed and shouted down while speaking on the House floor. Chris Davis reports on the attempt to make it better

There were twice as many fatal car crashes in Hamilton County last year

In case you missed out report Friday afternoon, a follow up on a Muncie murder

March Madness is almost here, and so is the search for game tickets. But, if you plan on buying tickets online, you need to be extra careful. Ashley Fowler explains

Only around 500 people will be allowed inside Assembly Hall to watch games and they will mostly be family members of players and coaches. At Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, just under 1,500 will be allowed inside.

From the Herald Bulletin last week: a contract employee at Pendleton Heights High School as a teacher for children with disabilities has been arrested on charges of alleged sexual contact with a student. Joey Patton, 26, Pendleton, is charged for the alleged incident which was said to have taken place off school property in 2018.

COVID issues for business and community leaders. That was the subject recently, for a virtual gathering for Muncie Chamber members. CEO Jay Julian cited the caliber of talent Delaware county has in the healthcare field. The meeting was facilitated by the Shafer Leadership Academy.

Services have been announced for 24 year old Joseph W. Hart III of Anderson, who passed away Wednesday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis from the result of a car accident. Joe graduated from Lapel High School in 2015, where he was a star athlete, competing in Football, Basketball, and Baseball. Visitation will be from Noon to 3:00 PM on Saturday at the Lapel High School with Services to follow at 3:00 PM.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is freezing their tuition for the 2021-22 academic year. They are even looking into other ways they can possibly reduce cost for students, including textbooks.

Another violent weekend. Another terrible weekend in Indy. A 6 month old was taken from a home on the near east side where four dead people were discovered on Saturday night – she was later found unharmed. As of Sunday morning Police continue to try and locate the suspect, 25-year-old Malik Halfacre.

On Indy’s south side, a 7-year-old boy who was seen taken – but later found unharmed – from the area after a woman was shot and killed on Saturday night. Police believe the shooting occurred as a result of a domestic dispute. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

For the first time in five years, United Way of Madison County will not only meet its current year goal of raising $600,000 but has surpassed it by raising more than $700,000. This success is the result of individual and business giving, according to the Pendleton Times Post.

Coronavirus numbers have improved dramatically in Indiana and most of the U-S, but health officials are still keeping an eye on potentially more dangerous mutations:

Blackford and Carmel are two of the teams will in it to win it – the Semi State games are next in the Boys state basketball tournament.

A software and technology equipment maker is looking to hire Hoosiers.

Indiana Sen. Todd young is being recognized for his efforts to for bipartisanship among lawmakers in Washington. In a virtual awards ceremony streamed on YouTube on Thursday, Young received a Legislative Action Award from the Bipartisan Policy Center, which recognizes “productive partisanship” and “willful tenacity” in Congress.

Muncie’s not the only WLBCland city taking Solar steps

Been to Ball State’s campus lately?

That’s President Mearns from an interview last week in the WLBC Radio News Zoom Room with Steve Lindell. The entire conversation is on the WLBCNewscenter Facebook Page, as well as our Local News page now.

A Ball State University freshman has designed a billboard that will greet March Madness college basketball teams and fans on Interstate 70 near the Indianapolis International Airport. The Indiana Sports Corporation chose Abigail Clone’s design.

Worthen Arena at BSU successfully held another State Finals event Saturday: the girls gymnastics event came to town again, this time with limited fans in attendance – but Champions were crowned for the big IHSAA finale’.