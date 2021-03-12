Solar Parks In Anderson

Anderson City Council on Thursday passed a resolution to provide a 10-year tax abatement to the Indiana Municipal Power Association (IMPA) for three new solar parks. The Herald Bulletin reports the public hearing on the IMPA request will take place on April 14 at 7 p.m. The three solar parks are an investment of $33.7 million and will generate 23.7 megawatts of electricity.

enough to power 3,500 homes.