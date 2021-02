The Innovation Connector and the Muncie – Delaware County Black Chamber of Commerce have partnered together to bring you a free three-part workshop titled, Business Foundations Toolkit. SESSION 1: March 2, 2021 – So, I want to Start a Business. SESSION 2: March 9, 2021- From Idea to Starting a Business. SESSION 3: March 16, 2021 – The Details of Starting a Business. Register for this free workshop by visiting www.businessf-toolkit.eventbrite.com.