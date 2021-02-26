Friday, 2/26/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Another return to the OLD Normal. Muncie Central High School’s Class of 2021 will officially graduate inside the Muncie Fieldhouse rather than Ball State University’s Worthen Arena where the ceremony has taken place in recent years. The decision to move graduation is due to the ongoing pandemic and various restrictions regarding large gatherings. June 7th will be the first graduation ceremony held in the Fieldhouse since 2015.

Getting the coronavirus vaccine is a good thing, but Kurt Darling reports that if you’re a woman, it can make it harder to doctors to screen you for breast cancer

The Indiana connection: the U.S. government believes the Saudi Crown prince approved the 2018 murder of and Indiana State graduate and journalist. John Herrick reports on what that means for the government’s relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Homebound Hoosier Program – Announced this week during the weekly COVID briefing, this is Executive Director of Indiana Department of Homeland Security

We know you’re talking, and wondering about COVID vaccines. Some are hesitant, and we want you to have facts, that’s why today’s WLBC’s Listening feature will be about that subject, with guest Dr. Lynn Witty, from the BSU Healthy Lifestyle Center and the IU School of Medicine. The conversation will air on WLBC at about 8:50 this morning.

More Indiana history: this week in 1932 British Diplomat Winston Churchill was the featured speaker in a program at the Murat Theater in Indianapolis. Accompanied by his 22-year-old daughter Diana, he was in the city representing the Council on International Relations.

What is the likelihood of Ball State to have a normal on-campus plan for the Fall semester? We asked President Mearns that yesterday

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs today announced 15 Indiana Main Street programs are receiving grants through the Taking Care of Main Street program totaling $205,000. Anderson Indiana Main Street is awarded $5,000. New Castle Main Street, Inc. is awarded $15,000 to hire a downtown ambassador, and Richmond Main Street is awarded $15,000 to offset salary expenses to retain the current director.

Some clinics could be in trouble with the State. More now on the state health department cutting off the vaccine supply to some clinics for ignoring Indiana’s eligibility rules:

Another change announced this week will limit who can get shots in Indiana – this is Lindsay Weaver from the State Department of Health

With warmer temperatures and the spring feel in air, pothole season has returned. The Muncie Street Superintendent told WLBC’s Steve Lindell this week that cold mix is being used for now, but it is only a temporary fix until plants open back up to make hot mix – which lasts longer. To report a Muncie pothole, click the link on our Local News Page now. https://muncie-street-problems-delcogis.hub.arcgis.com/

Main Street Marion (MSM) proudly accepts the Taking Care of Main Street grant for $15,000 from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and Indiana Main Street. MSM was one of 15 organizations awarded the grant from a total of 60 submitted applications.

An anonymous donor has offered to match donations up to $3,000 through this Sunday to help event venues, who have been hit hard by COVID cancellations. Like many businesses and organizations across the U.S., member venues of the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance (IIVA) have been fighting to survive for nearly a year. Donations can be made by clicking the link on our Local News page now. (https://www.indianavenuealliance.org/donate)