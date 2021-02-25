Pair Charged In Woman’s Drug Death

Police say a man and woman are charged in connection with the overdose death of a Delaware County woman. 38 year old

Curtis Blair Atkinson of Eaton, and 33 year old Cynthia Kerri Nicole Crane of Muncie, are charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. The Star Press reports their arrests stem from the death last Nov. 28 of Jennifer Rose Thomas, a 32-year-old mother of two who died at an Eaton home of “acute mixed drug intoxication.”