Wednesday, 2/10/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Snow for parts of Indiana. Yesterday morning at about this time, we were reporting several inches south of Indy – and now, there's mention of another part of WLBCland getting plowable snow.

Mayor Ridenour from yesterday’s WLBC Zoom Room interview. A fund raising drive will begin soon with matching dollars available.

The pandemic has forced the Girl Scouts to come up with other creative ways to sell their cookies this year. Rob Connett reports on how you can get the delicious treats without leaving your couch.

The Daleville Community Schools board of trustees is preparing to offer a three-year contract for a new instructional leader to replace longtime Superintendent Paul Garrison, who at the start of the 2020-21 school year announced his plan to retire. In his four decades with Daleville Community Schools, Garrison has been a teacher, a bus driver, a coach and principal. He spent the past 22 as the district’s superintendent. Board President Diane Evans told the Herald Bulletin an offer is expected to be made to a candidate before the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 22.

Kindergarten enrollment for the Cowan Community School Corporation for the school year 2021-22 will be held on Thursday, April 15 at the elementary. Parents will be notified by letter as to the time. Please call the school at 289-7129 by March 18 to register your child.

Will it be three in a row? Today at 12 noon, the updated COVID map comes out, and the Governor’s COVID briefing will happen at 2:30 p.m., and after two consecutive weeks of improvements, time will tell if we all keep going the right way. We will report any significant developments as they are released.

School districts are discussing possible vaccination plans. Donnie Burgess reports.

Allegiant Air will offer nonstop flights to Boston and Los Angeles on Mondays and Fridays beginning May 28, the airport announced Tuesday. Before the pandemic, American, Delta and Southwest offered nonstop service to LAX and Delta and Southwest offered service to Boston.

Accused of making lewd calls to 911 — a man from Randolph County.

Ivy Tech Community College and Butler University have partnered to create their first transfer agreement, making a seamless process for students to earn a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. This agreement also seeks to address Indiana’s teacher shortage by providing an affordable pathway. Under the agreement, any Ivy Tech student that completes an Associate of Science in Elementary Education degree can directly transfer to Butler University’s Elementary Education program with junior standing.

Emens Auditorium’s first in-person public event in almost a year is booked: the Wild World of Animals will have two show times on Saturday, March 6 with socially distanced reserved seating. Tickets are free and available at the Emens box office starting today (2/10) at 10:00 a.m., or by phone at 765-285-1539 – there is a $4 processing per order fee for phone orders. Tickets are only available in advance and will not be offered the day of the event.

The Muncie Area Career Center will host a virtual open house today from 5:30 to 7:00pm. Students and their parents/guardians can visit the site linked on our Local News Page to review program pages and have virtual meetings with instructors. https://midwestvirtualexp.com/macc