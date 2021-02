Emens Auditorium is opening again with its first in-person event in almost a year. Emens Auditorium will present Wild World of Animals live on stage on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are available at Emens box office or by phone at 765-285-1539. There are limited tickets available per event time with a limit of 4 tickets per person.