Group Seeks To Spread Awareness Of Dementia In Delaware County

LifeStream Services, East Central Indiana’s Dementia Friends Administrator, is seeking community partners to join them in leading the efforts to make Delaware County a safer and more welcoming place for people living with dementia and their caregivers. Dementia Friends Indiana is an outreach of Dementia Friendly America. The initiative seeks to educate communities about dementia, break down the stigma surrounding dementia, and implement practical changes that make life easier to navigate for those with dementia and for their loved ones.