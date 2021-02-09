Daleville Schools Board Of Trustees Ready With Offer To New Superintendent

The Daleville Community Schools board of trustees is ready to make an offer for a three year contract to one of the more than 20 candidates vying to be the next superintendent. Reportedly, the offer to the as-yet unidentified candidate would come before the next regularly scheduled board meeting. It comes after longtime Superintendent Paul Garrison announced that he planned to retire. The successful candidate will be offered a proposed contract that runs from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024, at an annual rate of $112,000, reports the Herald Bulletin.