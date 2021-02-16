Tuesday, 2/16/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Snow crashes might be avoidable with less speed. State police said 90 percent of the crashes police will investigate yesterday and today will be from drivers driving too fast. Between midnight and 9 a.m. yesterday, just the Indianapolis District responded to 38 crashes, 5 with injuries, 7 slide-offs, and 5 motorist assists.

The Indiana Department of Health reports just 817 new coronavirus cases, marking the first day under 1,000 since October 6. 19 new COVID deaths were also reported Monday. At least 11,765 Hoosiers have now died from the virus. The seven-day positivity rate for the state is down to 5.3% — the lowest since October 11.

Government aid programs have long been fertile ground for scammers, but the scale of the fraud in the unemployment program created by the CARES Act has reached a staggering level, state and federal officials say, in a recent report from NBC News. Officials in California, for example, said they have tallied $11 billion stolen, while a review in Nebraska that looked at all statewide spending through June found roughly 66 percent of unemployment money was misspent.

Here’s some warm news on a cold, snowy morning: The Cincinnati Reds have announced their updated schedule for 2021 Cactus League play at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona, beginning with a matchup against the Cleveland Indians one week from this coming Sunday.

Talk about bad timing for heating costs to blow up in the Town of Pittsboro: City leaders there are dealing with increased cost of natural gas in the area, which jumped from three dollars to 600 dollars per one-thousand cubic feet. In a press release Friday, town officials informed residents that prices could remain high until Thursday.

There was a fatal crash involving a train and dump truck in Madison County. The accident happened at about 11 a.m. yesterday at the railroad crossing in the 100 block of North Main Street according to the Herald Bulletin. A hazmat unit was dispatched to the scene for a report of fluids leaking from the dump truck. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is reminding Hoosiers to report hazardous spills via the agency’s 24-Hour Emergency Spill Line at (888) 233-7745.

Dr. Michael J. Hicks and Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research will hold a virtual forecasting event today at 1:30 p.m., examining the national, state, and local economies as we adapt to the changing political climate and ongoing effects of COVID-19. A live Q&A session follows. There is no charge. The registration link is on our Local News Page now. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Uw5G0DsIRDa56EAKy26ehA

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson said Monday that she will step down from that position. She will submit a formal resignation once Governor Holcomb selects her successor.

This Sunday, it’s the IHSAA Pairings Show for the State Boys basketball tournament. From 7 – 9 p.m., on The MSS and the HBU from Woof Boom Radio.