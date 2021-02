In Madison County, a Marion man was pronounced dead at the scene after a train struck the dump truck he was driving Monday morning. The Herald Bulletin reports the identification of the driver, who was ejected from the truck, is pending notification of the family. At about 11am, a southbound Norfolk & Southern train struck a 2007 Freightliner dump truck owned by Wimmer Line Service of Fairmount at the crossing on Mill Street, east of Main Street.