Ball Brothers Foundation Providing Grants To Help Expedite COVID Vaccine Distribution

Ball Brothers Foundation is announing multi-phase funding to assist in the distribution of COVID vaccines locally. Among the first grants were money to Open Door Health Services, Delaware County Health Department, Delaware County Office of Information/Delaware County Emergency Management Agency, IU Health Foundation/Ball Memorial Hospital, Meridian Health Services and Ball State University. Ball Brothers Foundation is planning a second phase of vaccine distribution funding—with grants anticipated to total up to $250,000.