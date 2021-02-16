TechWise Academy is announcing its Spring 2021 computer science classes with a focus on robotics and coding for K-12 students. Classes are held in the Coding Connector at the Innovation Connector building on White River Boulevard.
The computer science curriculum gives students the tools to find ways to problem solve and explore curiosity and creativity. Find out more at techwiseacademy.com/classes.
TechWise Academy Spring Classes
