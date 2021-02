Investigators now think careless smoking caused a house fire late Monday that killed two people. It happened at about 11:30pm at 1621 W. 16th St. Three people were taken out of the house. Virgil Dewayne Murray, 74, and Brenda Stanley, 70 who were pronounced dead at the scene. The Star Press reports the third victim, a 54-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, and was later transferred to a hospital in Indianapolis.