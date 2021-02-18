Thursday, 2/18/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Blue counties in WLBCland. Madison and Jay counties are in the lowest threat-level for Weekly 2-metric score tracking COVID. Randolph and Wayne counties are just a half point away from the same status, and Delaware and all other adjacent counties are at a score no higher than 1.5 – continuing to show progress in stopping the spread.

Governor Holcomb disclosed yesterday that more COVID vaccinations are on the way

Dr. Weaver stated that delayed appointments because of weather lately will keep the same age group for at least another week.

On another cold winter day, let’s share about Yorktown’s 4 for the 4th

Pete Olson from the Town of Yorktown, talking about the July 4th event, supported by WLBC.

At yesterday’s Muncie Board of Works meeting, an approval for a new agreement for services by and between Dustin Clark. He has been working for the Mayor Ridenour administration, and has made significant impacts through grant writing

He will continue in his capacity at Prairie Creek Reservoir, as well as this consultant role, through 2023.

The Hartford City Police Department posted on Facebook this week, a February 13th incident with Officer Tyler Ingram responding to a report of a possible overdose. He administered a dose of Narcan, started CPR, and after several rounds the victim started breathing on his own. Sometime later the victim regained consciousness and was treated by medics at the scene.

Is it possible, that an actual NCAA game could be played at Worthen Arena at BSU? We asked President Mearns recently

That, from a WLBC Zoom Room interview.

A sidewalk reminder: City code enforcement generally requires a property or business owner to keep sidewalks free of snow and ice. While we are not aware of citing, or ticketing, we do know that people need to safely walk, and stay off of the streets.

Did Muncie Mayor accidently announce his intentions to run again?? We’ll get to that in a moment, but at yesterday’s Muncie Board of Works meeting, an approval for a new agreement for services of Dustin Clark. He has been working for Mayor Ridenour with grant writing

As an aside, some are wondering – did Ridenour announce that he will be seeking re-election? Allow us to replay the very last part of the previous comment

We asked the Mayor for a comment, and he wrote, “Yes, I am planning to run again, but that decision would be subject to change.”

Madison and Jay counties are in the lowest threat-level for Weekly 2-metric score tracking COVID – blue on the weekly map update released yesterday at noon. Dr. Box of the State Health Department

Randolph and Wayne counties are just a half point away from the Blue status, and Delaware and all other adjacent counties are at a score no higher than 1.5, a vast statewide improvement over the past several weeks.

The snowstorm that moved through Indiana on Monday previously hit Texas and Oklahoma, where there are many natural gas plants that were shut down because of the bad weather. These shutdowns have causes a small natural gas shortage that is particularly impacting southwestern portions of Indiana.

Traditional undergraduate students at Trine University in Angola will continue to not be required to submit ACT and SAT scores to seek admission through the fall 2023. Notre Dame made a similar announcement last week.

You may not have taken a stroll in Downtown Muncie lately, with all the cold weather, but the progress continues

Jay Julian, President of the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.

COVID improvements have helped with attendance guidelines and allowances at the IHSAA State Tourney games. Commissioner Paul Neittig said this week, they have a good plan for the Girls basketball