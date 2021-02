PlySpace, the artist in residence program of the Muncie Arts and Culture Council, is excited to announce a collaborative project with Indya Childs and Joshua Cleveland of Peace, Love, and Dance (Atlanta) and the Ball State University Department of Theatre and Dance. This February and March, Childs and Cleveland will join PlySpace and Ball State for a special project that includes a three-part discussion series and culminates in a dance video which will premiere on April 30th, 2021