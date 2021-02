New charges face a 17-year-old Muncie youth awaiting trial on allegations he fired gunshots in a local store. Gavin Ford stands accused of pointing a gun at a woman’s head and taking her car. The Star Press reports a 20 year old woman was driving Ford home when he allegedly produced a handgun, pointed it at her face and took her cellphone. He then reportedly ordered her out of the car and took off. He’s behind bars in lieu of $41,000 bail.