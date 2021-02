A Muncie man and woman are charged with neglect of a dependent after they got into an accident with their three kids in the car. Police say 38 year old Adam Hargis rear ended another vehicle on the 2500 block of West Kilgore Avenue. Police say Hargis then fled from the scene and was later arrested — along with the mother of his children, 34-year-old Summer Nicole Dixon — near their apartment. The children were alone in the apartment, say affidavits.