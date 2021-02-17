Muncie Police Looking To Hire Veteran Officers

The Muncie Police Department is launching a lateral transfer hiring program designed to attract veteran officers here. Doing so can save the department valuable time that it takes to train rookie officers as required in order to get them on the street. The Star Press reports applications are available at the city’s website — cityofmuncie.com, via the link for the police department — or at the human resources office at Muncie City Hall, 300 N. High St. The deadline to apply is set for 4 p.m. on March 12.