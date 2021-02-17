Boys & Girls Clubs Great Futures Dinner Details

The annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie’s Great Futures Dinner is scheduled for April 22, 2021 at 6 p.m. This year, guests can attend the event from the comforts of their own home via a live stream on the Clubs’ Facebook page, website, and YouTube channel. The Great Future’s Dinner is one of the Clubs’ annual fundraisers. This year, the money raised will fund a 7-week summer camp program for the Club Kids. The Great Future’s Dinner is a kickoff event for the 2021 Theme – Great Futures Start with Us.