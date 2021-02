Eight local teachers will receive $2,692.71 in Robert P. Bell Education Grants from The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc. Across the county, 1,000s of students benefit from Bell Education Grants each year. Awards of up to $450 are available through the Bell Grants program. Teachers in public and private K-12 schools in Delaware County, Ind., are invited to apply for this competitive funding throughout the school year to enhance learning in their classrooms