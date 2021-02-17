Wednesday, 2/17/2021 Woof Boom Morning News

You may be a bit tired of hearing about snow. Chris Davis reports you’ve got more coming

How bad did it get? Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger reported to the Herald Bulletin that from 3 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday that the department responded to three personal injury accidents; six property damage accidents; 75 calls to assist motorists; and 13 road hazards.

LifeStream Services is East Central Indiana’s Dementia Friends Administrator and is seeking community partners to join them in leading the efforts to make Delaware County a safer and more welcoming place for people living with dementia and their caregivers. Businesses or organizations who are interested in becoming Dementia Friends and helping LifeStream lead the initiative should contact Angie Jenkins, Outreach Coordinator, at 765-759-1121 or email: ajenkins@lifestreaminc.org.

Safer railroad crossings in rural areas. Congresswoman Julia Brownley and Greg Pence have been working together to make another effort to get this passed

Bob Jenkins one of the former Radio voices of the Indy 500, as well as television racing coverage, will reduce his role this year at the Track as he begins a personal battle with brain cancer, according to a Tweet from IMS yesterday.

Ivy Tech Community College will host Virtual Express Enrollment starting Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. During the event, prospective students will complete their enrollment steps virtually and sign up for classes that start March 22, 2021. Interested participants must RSVP. The link is on our Local News page now. (ivytech.edu/eeday)

RAZOR Medical Instruments, a medical instrument company, has announced plans to relocate its headquarters from New Hampshire to Warsaw, Ind. RAZOR expects to create up to 63 new jobs at its new Warsaw headquarters over the next three years.

Madison County Health Department has moved the missed COVID-19 vaccinations from Tuesday to the same time on Thursday. Those who had existing appointments should have gotten an automated notification from the registration system of the new appointment date.

Is it possible that the Fall semester at BSU could be like the “old normal?” We asked that of President Mearns last week

Around 100 animals are dead after a fire at an Indianapolis pet store. Investigators say the animals at Uncle Bill’s Pet Center died of smoke inhalation. Fire fighters were able to put out the fire within an hour, but there was already too much heavy smoke throughout the building. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The Indiana General Assembly is back in session and Chamber members are invited to be part of Legislative Updates: Friday, February 19th and Friday, March 19th by Zoom with the link coming via email the day before the event. Register and pay in advance with the Muncie Delaware County Chamber.