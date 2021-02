There’s a new book that looks at the unsolved 1985 murders of two teens at Westside Park in Muncie. WRTV reports “The Westside Park Murders: Muncie’s Most Notorious Cold Case, ” tells “the complete and untold story” of the murders for the first time. Kimberly Dowell and Ethan Dixon were murdered in September 1985 at the park on the White River and south of Ball State University