Guinea Pig Tiff Leads To Charges Against Mother, Daughter

A fight over a guinea pig led to charges being filed against a Blackford County mother and daughter. The Star Press reports 51 year old Debbie Marie Beatrice of the 3800 block of West Blackford County Road 350-S, is charged with domestic battery. Her 20-year-old daughter, Jasmine L. Elliott, is charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. Police say as the two fought over a guinea pig, the daughter allegedly struck the mother in the face. A witness said the mother initially grabbed the daughter by the arm.