Bond has been set at $503,000 for an Indianapolis man charged with several gun-related felonies in Anderson. 24 year old Jacquez Beard was arrested on charges of kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon and criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident that took place on Dec. 21 in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue when officers were called for a woman being kidnapped at gunpoint. Beard had been in a previous relationship with the alleged victim.