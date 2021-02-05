BSU Board Discusses CARES Act Funds At Friday Meeting

Ball State’s Board of Trustees met virtually Feb. 5, 2021 and discussed the state of the university’s budget. Ball State will receive $22.5 million from the CARES Act. Under the act, universities must spend at least as much money on direct aid to students as they did with CARES Act funds, which would equal a minimum of $7.6 million in direct aid to students. The remaining $14.9 million can be used for university expenses related to COVID-19, including tests, personal protective equipment and payment for contact tracers.