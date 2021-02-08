Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Flu deaths down. In an interesting exchange during last week’s Indiana COVID briefing, Gov. Holcomb was comparing numbers of the state’s average deaths due to the seasonal flu

That was Dr. Box from the Health Department speaking – and some are wondering if that statement might mean that “masks are here to stay.”

In a yesterday press release from Prosperity Indiana, housing stability advocates, homelessness prevention volunteers, and other concerned Hoosiers will gather at the Statehouse from 9-10 a.m. today to oppose the Senate’s planned override vote of SEA 148. The Indiana Senate has placed a vote to override the Governor’s veto of the eviction bill today at 1:30 p.m. Gov. Holcomb vetoed only one bill from the 2020 session, SEA 148, specifying that his objection was to the language added relating to the landlord-tenant relationship.

Muncie warming stations: Mayor Ridenour

That, from a social media post from earlier this winter. Anderson has also announced warming centers: at the Salvation Army and Christian Center in Anderson, after an emergency was declared in Madison County through noon Wednesday.

Hypothermia is a medical emergency. If you notice signs like Fumbling hands, Memory loss, Slurred speech, Drowsiness and more, with adults – take the person’s temperature. If it is below 95° F, get medical attention immediately! If you are not able to get medical help right away, try to warm the person up. More tips from the CDC on the web.

The Delaware County Clerk of the Courts office will be closed this week to move to the new Justice Center from the office’s current location in downtown Muncie.

Easing its grip: the words from President, IU Health Ball Memorial and East Central Region, Dr. Jeff Bird Friday, “The past few weeks have seen a decline in all of the key metrics we use to assess the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s clear that for now the pandemic is easing its grip on our state. The decline in hospitalizations is especially helpful for our caregivers, who are finally getting a break after long months…”

The former VP is getting a new role. Mike Pence will join Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank, as a distinguished fellow.

From the organizers, via a social media post last week: the “Living Proof Mock Crash Event will be cancelled again for this year. Hopefully things will be different enough that we can hold the event in 2022.”

Leon Spinks, heavyweight champ who once beat Muhammad Ali, died at 67 Friday night in Las Vegas with wife at his side after a five-year fight with cancer, a spokesperson said.

Burris gets library access. Mike Rhodes has the good news story

Just 61 – and after a battle with brain cancer, Susan Breshears Bayh passed away over the weekend. Susan was the 46th First Lady of Indiana and the youngest in 150 years, assuming the role when only 29 years old. A memorial service will be held when health conditions allow.

Halteman Village Neighborhood Association announced via social media last week, that they have partnered with the City of Muncie and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) – and their CreatINg Places program – to create a new Halteman Park. Every dollar raised will be matched by IHCDA. We will ask the Mayor for insight when we speak to him on WLBC later this week.

A habitual offender was arrested, though the Herald Bulletin’s source wasn’t sure which vehicle. The Anderson Police Department says the accident with a truck and an SUV on Saturday near the intersection of Cross Street and Madison Avenue, resulted in injuries to two adults and two children. One person was taken by medical and the others were treated at Community Hospital Anderson.

Fox News Media has canceled Lou Dobbs’ show, benching its business network’s highest-rated host. The move came one day after Fox and Dobbs were named in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Smartmatic, a voting software company.

Taylor University’s Spring Spiritual Renewal series begins today during the 10:00 am, chapel hour and will continue with services on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 7:30 pm, and conclude at 10:00 am, Wednesday. It can be viewed on the Taylor Chapel YouTube channel.

She got the shot – Friday, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch received her first dose in Evansville

Crouch, who is 68, received the Pfizer vaccination and is scheduled to receive her second dose in approximately three weeks.